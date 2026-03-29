Thrilling Ending Goes the Knights' Way Thanks to Bergolla Jr
Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - One day after exploding onto the scene in 2026, the Charlotte Knights were heavily tested by the Durham Bulls. A low scoring affair throughout, the ballgame went into extra innings and that is where William Bergolla Jr. delivered the fireworks. The Knights second-baseman ripped a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning that lifted Charlotte to a 2-1 victory over Durham.
Offense was tough to come by for both teams for most of the evening. Charlotte's pitching staff racked up 18 strikeouts overall, eight of which came courtesy of the starting pitcher Tanner McDougal. The Knights right-hander tossed four frames and limited the Bulls to a single run. Chase Plymell, Tyler Schweitzer, Zach Franklin, and Lucas Sims combined to pitch seven shutout innings the rest of the way.
Durham's pitching staff was equally impressive. The Bulls limited the Knights' bats to only three hits over the game's first ten innings. One of those hits was a fourth inning solo Home Run by Sam Antonacci - his second Home Run in two games.
The bottom of the 11th inning began when Jacob Gonzalez laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved the winning run over to third base. After an intentional walk to Antonacci, Bergolla Jr. laced a line drive into center field for the game-winning hit. Bergolla Jr. finished 3-for-4 and is a scalding 7-for-9 to begin the season.
Charlotte will attempt to complete the sweep over Durham with the series finale set for 1:05pm ET Sunday afternoon.
International League Stories from March 28, 2026
- Sounds Lose In Walk-Off Fashion To Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- Four-Run Rochester Fifth Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Top Jumbo Shrimp, Start 2-0 for First Time Since 2017 - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Gets 12 Hits and Notch First Win - Columbus Clippers
- Thrilling Ending Goes the Knights' Way Thanks to Bergolla Jr - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Fight, Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bergolla's Extra-Inning Heroics Pin Down Bulls in 11th - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Clinch Series Win, Hang on Late at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- MudHens Drop Game Two against the IronPigs, 1-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Falls to Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Flipping the Script, Saints Equal Win Total over Last Two Years in Indianapolis with 9-7 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Zack Wheeler Stellar in First Rehab Outing as 'Pigs Blank Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Walk off Storm Chasers in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Walk off with Wild 6-5 Win - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Open Season with a 3-1 Loss to Syracuse at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- March 28 Game Notes: Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 28 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Hens Battle It out on Opening Day against the Lehigh IronPigs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Top Prospect Brito Gets Three Hits in Opener - Columbus Clippers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo Postponed Saturday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons/RailRiders Game Postponed Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- Thrilling Ending Goes the Knights' Way Thanks to Bergolla Jr
- Opening Knight Fun Carries Charlotte to Impressive Win
- Knights Announce Opening Day Roster
- 25 Charlotte Knights Games Will Air on WCCB in 2026
- ACC Baseball Championship All-Session Tickets Available February 12