Hens Battle It out on Opening Day against the Lehigh IronPigs

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







If you have missed baseball as much as we have, you are just as excited to get things going again! The Mud Hens started their season off with an away game against the Lehigh IronPigs. Even with some positives for the Hens, they end up falling to the IronPigs 5-2.

The Hens struck first in the top of 2nd. Trei Cruz earned himself a base hit, and then added a stolen base as well. With Cruz now on second base Corey Julks hit a ball to center field, and Cruz scored easily. The hit also caused the Lehigh centerfielder, Pedro Leon to dive for the ball, it slid under his gloves continuing to roll toward the fence. With this Julks took an extra base, ending up on third. The score was 1-0 Hens after an inning and a half.

Things stayed pretty calm for both teams until the bottom of the 6th. The IronPigs were up to bat and had loaded the bases, while the Hens had earned two outs. With a 3-2 count Cairo was able to draw a walk, moving all runners ahead one bag. This put the game into a tie at 1-1 after 6 innings.

However, Lehigh wasn't quite done scoring for the night. In the bottom of the 7th a low pitch allowed Leon to try and steal third. Tomas Nido tried to throw him out, but he misfired and threw it past third base. Leon not only stole third but was able to score, putting the IronPigs up 2-1. After a pitching change the IronPigs reloaded the bases, and with a wild pitch by Matt Seelinger, Felix Reyes scored, putting them up 3-1. Still, the rally was not over, with runners on 2nd and 3rd, Liover Peguero singled on a line drive to center field, scoring both baserunners. At the end of 7 innings the score settled at 5-1.

Wenceel Perez, didn't stop fighting for the Hens. He was able to put another run on the board with a single shot home run to rightfield. Bringing the score to 5-2 in the top of the 9th. However, the comeback didn't hold and the Hens fell to the IronPigs on Opening Day with a final score of 5-2.

The win goes to pitcher Nolan Hoffman of Lehigh. On the other side, Tanner Rainey takes the loss for the Hens. Today's game was a bullpen one for the MudHens, where they used six pitchers. They will be back tomorrow afternoon at Lehigh, first pitch is set for 4:35 p.m.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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