Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo Postponed Saturday

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has postponed due to cold temperatures and sub-freezing windchills. The RailRiders and Bisons will play a doubleheader on Sunday, March 29, with a 12:35 P.M. first pitch set for game one. The clubs will play two seven-inning games to conclude their first series of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its nine-game road trip on Tuesday afternoon in Rochester. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 7, against the Durham Bulls. Find Opening Week tickets online at www.swbrairiders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

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International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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