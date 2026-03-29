Flipping the Script, Saints Equal Win Total over Last Two Years in Indianapolis with 9-7 Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Over the last two seasons the St. Paul Saints have won exactly two games at Victory Field in Indianapolis. In 2025 they went 1-5. They were even worse in 2024 going 1-11. They've equaled that total in the first two days of the season. All nine hitters collected a hit and Marco Raya earned his first professional save as the Saints took down the Indianapolis Indians 9-7 on Saturday evening.

After giving up two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning that erased a two-run lead, the Saints top of the order took the lead back in the ninth. With the game tied at seven in the ninth, Kaelen Culpepper drew a one out walk. Gabby Gonzalez then roped a double over the right fielder Jhostynxon Garcia's head that put runners at second and third. Alan Roden then drilled a two run double over Ronny Simon's head in left that plated both runners giving the Saints a 9-7 lead.

Marco Raya, who only had 12 relief appearances in his career and never a save opportunity, was brought on in the ninth. He fanned Enmanuel Valdez looking to start the inning. After a double from Termarr Johnson, Raya got Esmerlyn Valdez and Dominic Fletcher swinging to end the game and pick up his first career save.

Aggressiveness led to a couple of runs for the Saints in the second. Eric Wagaman led off the inning with an infield single to third. He stole second and three batters later scored on a single from Ryan Kreidler giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. With Kreidler at second, Kyler Fedko increased the lead to 2-0 with a single to center.

The Indians got the first extra-base hit of the series when Fletcher led off the third with a solo homer to right, his first of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. With one out Konnor Griffin reached on an infield single to third, stole second, and scored on a Simon single to right-center knotting the game at two.

The bottom of the Indians order plated three runs in the fourth and it started with a walk to Enmanuel Valdez. After a Johnson sacrifice bunt, Esmerlyn Valedez singled to right moving Enmanuel to third. A Fletcher RBI double followed by an Alika Williams two-run triple gave the Indians a 5-2 lead.

The Saints wasted little time tying the game up. In the fifth Fedko and Noah Cardenas started the inning with singles. Kaelen Culpepper, coming off a three-hit game in his Triple-A debut on Friday, delivered his first Triple-A home run, a three-run big fly to left, deadlocking the game at five.

One inning later and the Saints took the lead back. Emmanuel Rodriguez and Orlando Arcia led off the sixth with back-to-back singles putting runners at first and second. Kreidler put the Saints up 6-5 with an RBI single to center. Fedko followed with a sacrifice fly increasing the lead to 7-5. Kreidler went 2-3 with two RBI, two RBI, and a run scored while Fedko was 2-3 with two RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base.

It stayed that way until the eighth when the bottom of the Indians order continued to put pressure on the Saints. Three straight singles to start the inning by Esmerlyn Valdez, Fletcher, and Williams loaded the bases. A walk to Griffin forced in a run cutting the Saints lead to 7-6. Simon tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left. The bottom third of the order for the Indians went 8-14 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four RBI, and five runs scored.

The same two teams meet in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (NR) to the mound against Indians RHP Antwone Kelly (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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