MudHens Drop Game Two against the IronPigs, 1-0

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The MudHens continue their first away series against the Lehigh IronPigs on Saturday, March 28th, 2026, where they take a loss in game two, with a final score of 1-0. Today's game was a quiet one, however there were some key takeaways and moments from both teams.

The game gets off to a classic pitcher's duel with 4.5 innings of scoreless baseball, where the defense gets to shine. Nonetheless, both teams put up good plate appearances and hard hit balls. Jace Jung has a sharp line drive out to right field in the top of the 1st, Rene Pinto flies out to center in the bottom of the 4th, and Gage Workman singles on a sharp line drive to center field in the top of the 5th.

Things start shifting in the bottom of the 5th when the IronPigs strike first. There are runners on first and second, when Felix Reyes hits a soft line drive to center field. This hit scores Christian Cairo and moves Óscar Mercado to third. The score settles at 1-0, IronPigs, after 5 complete innings.

This is where the scoring, for both teams, ends for the night. The ball game is complete after 8.5 innings of baseball. With a final score of 1-0, with the Lehigh IronPigs winning their second game of the season.

The win goes to IronPigs pitcher, Connor Gillispie, who pitched 3 innings and struck out 4. On the other end, Bryan Sammons takes the loss for Toledo after pitching 4.2 innings and striking out 3.

The MudHens will once again be ready to battle it out in a close game with the IronPigs. Both teams are back tomorrow, in Lehigh River Valley, for their third and final game of the road series, the first pitch will be at 1:15 P.M.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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