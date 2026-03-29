Iowa Falls to Columbus

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (1-1) scored three runs on six hits in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers (1-1) today at Principal Park.

Iowa scored all their runs of the game in the first inning after Justin Dean scored on a fielder's choice and Kevin Alcántara belted a two-run home run.

Despite the early 3-0 edge, Columbus continued to chip away at the lead. The Clippers hit a solo home run in the third inning and brought in a run via a fielder's choice in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 3-2.

In the eighth inning, Iowa's pitching staff surrendered their second solo home run of the game to tie the game at 3-3.

Columbus took the lead for good at 4-3 after a sacrifice fly brought home the deciding run in the ninth inning. Iowa brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning but were unable to capitalize.

Iowa will play vs. Columbus on Sunday for the finale of a three-game series with first pitch slated for 1:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.