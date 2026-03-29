Stripers Fight, Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Memphis

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (0-2) had everyone on their feet in the bottom of the ninth inning after loading the bases with one out but couldn't break through as the Memphis Redbirds (2-0) won 3-2 on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. Jim Jarvis recorded his second straight multi-hit night, going 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers struck early with Aaron Schunk driving in Nacho Alvarez Jr with a single in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Memphis tied things up in the third as Bryan Torres raced from second to home on a 2-3 groundout from Joshua Baez. The Redbirds took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on an RBI single by Blaze Jordan and Matt Koperniak sacrifice fly. Gwinnett got within a run at 3-2 on Jarvis's third hit of the night, an RBI single in the seventh. The crowd started to buzz in the ninth inning as DaShawn Keirsey Jr. walked, Jose Azocar singled, and Jarvis drew an intentional walk to load the bases with one out. However, Memphis reliever Skylar Hales (S, 1) worked his way out of the jam by retiring Alvarez and Rowdy Tellez.

Key Contributors: Stripers' starter Carlos Carrasco went 5.0 innings (5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) in a no-decision. Jarvis (3-for-4, RBI, steal) recorded a game-high three hits while Azocar (2-for-4) notched his first two hits of the season. For Memphis, Blaze Jordan (3-4, RBI) had his second straight multi-hit night. Redbirds' starter Bruce Zimmerman went 4.0 innings (3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) in a no-decision.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett has gone 0-for-6 with the bases loaded in the first two games. Jarvis has three multi-hit efforts in five career Triple-A games with the Stripers, batting .385 (8-for-17, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1.114 OPS). Carrasco has now yielded just two earned runs across 11 innings vs. Memphis as a member of the Stripers, striking out 10.

Next Game (Sunday, March 29): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 1:05 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. RHP Elieser Hernandez (NR) starts for Gwinnett against Memphis LHP Brycen Mautz (NR). It's Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial. Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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