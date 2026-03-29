Bergolla's Extra-Inning Heroics Pin Down Bulls in 11th
Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Charlotte, NC --- William Bergolla singled home Dustin Harris in the 11th inning to lift the Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls 2-1 at Truist Field on Saturday night.
The Bulls (0-2), who dropped Friday's season opener 19-2 to the Knights (0-2), struck for a 1-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a single by Tre Morgan. Carlos Colmenarez scampered home from second base to hand Brody Hopkins an advantage in his Triple-A debut.
Hopkins retired the first nine batters he faced before Sam Antonacci evened the game with a homer to right to start the fourth. Antonacci also homered on Friday night in the season opener.
The game remained tied into the 11th, with both clubs wiggling out of bases loaded situations to preserve the pitcher's duel. Durham loaded the bases in the third after Morgan's RBI-single, but Tanner McDougal fanned Dom Keegan and retired Logan Davidson on a ïÃÂ¬Ãâyball. Hopkins ïÃÂ¬ÃÂlled the bases on three walks in the fourth after Antonacci's homer, but Jarred Kelenic grounded into a double play to end the Charlotte threat.
Each team had just four hits in the game, all singles with the exception of Antonacci's homer.
Durham's offense struck out 18 times in the loss, with the Knights fanning 14 times.
The season-opening series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET with Chase Solesky slated to start for Durham against Duncan Davitt.
Notes: Hunter Bigge made his return to the mound for the ïÃÂ¬ÃÂrst time since May 1, 2025, after being struck in the face while sitting in the Tampa Bay Rays dugout during a game with Baltimore. Adley Rutschman hit a 105mph line drive that hit Bigge, causing several fractures including the orbital bone. Bigge fanned the side in order in the eighth inning, reaching 98.1mph with his fastball.... Carlos Colmenarez, who has never played a game above A-Ball, made his Triple-A debut on Saturday night, singling, stealing a base and scoring Durham's only run.
Colmenarez started at third base before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh.
International League Stories from March 28, 2026
- Red Wings Top Jumbo Shrimp, Start 2-0 for First Time Since 2017 - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Gets 12 Hits and Notch First Win - Columbus Clippers
- Thrilling Ending Goes the Knights' Way Thanks to Bergolla Jr - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Fight, Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bergolla's Extra-Inning Heroics Pin Down Bulls in 11th - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Clinch Series Win, Hang on Late at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- MudHens Drop Game Two against the IronPigs, 1-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Falls to Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Flipping the Script, Saints Equal Win Total over Last Two Years in Indianapolis with 9-7 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Zack Wheeler Stellar in First Rehab Outing as 'Pigs Blank Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Walk off Storm Chasers in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Walk off with Wild 6-5 Win - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Open Season with a 3-1 Loss to Syracuse at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- March 28 Game Notes: Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 28 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Hens Battle It out on Opening Day against the Lehigh IronPigs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Top Prospect Brito Gets Three Hits in Opener - Columbus Clippers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo Postponed Saturday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons/RailRiders Game Postponed Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Bergolla's Extra-Inning Heroics Pin Down Bulls in 11th
- Bulls Drop Road Opener In Charlotte
- Durham Bulls Renew Partnership with North Carolina Army National Guard
- Durham Bulls Announce Extension Of Partnership With Eli Lilly And Company
- Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Dollar Shave Club