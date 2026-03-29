Bergolla's Extra-Inning Heroics Pin Down Bulls in 11th

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Charlotte, NC --- William Bergolla singled home Dustin Harris in the 11th inning to lift the Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls 2-1 at Truist Field on Saturday night.

The Bulls (0-2), who dropped Friday's season opener 19-2 to the Knights (0-2), struck for a 1-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a single by Tre Morgan. Carlos Colmenarez scampered home from second base to hand Brody Hopkins an advantage in his Triple-A debut.

Hopkins retired the first nine batters he faced before Sam Antonacci evened the game with a homer to right to start the fourth. Antonacci also homered on Friday night in the season opener.

The game remained tied into the 11th, with both clubs wiggling out of bases loaded situations to preserve the pitcher's duel. Durham loaded the bases in the third after Morgan's RBI-single, but Tanner McDougal fanned Dom Keegan and retired Logan Davidson on a ïÃÂ¬Ãâyball. Hopkins ïÃÂ¬ÃÂlled the bases on three walks in the fourth after Antonacci's homer, but Jarred Kelenic grounded into a double play to end the Charlotte threat.

Each team had just four hits in the game, all singles with the exception of Antonacci's homer.

Durham's offense struck out 18 times in the loss, with the Knights fanning 14 times.

The season-opening series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET with Chase Solesky slated to start for Durham against Duncan Davitt.

Notes: Hunter Bigge made his return to the mound for the ïÃÂ¬ÃÂrst time since May 1, 2025, after being struck in the face while sitting in the Tampa Bay Rays dugout during a game with Baltimore. Adley Rutschman hit a 105mph line drive that hit Bigge, causing several fractures including the orbital bone. Bigge fanned the side in order in the eighth inning, reaching 98.1mph with his fastball.... Carlos Colmenarez, who has never played a game above A-Ball, made his Triple-A debut on Saturday night, singling, stealing a base and scoring Durham's only run.

Colmenarez started at third base before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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