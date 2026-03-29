Clippers Gets 12 Hits and Notch First Win
Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Columbus Clippers picked up their first win of the 2026 campaign with a thrilling 4-3 victory against the Iowa Cubs on Saturday. All nine Clippers in the starting lineup hit safely. Iowa struck for three runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, but Columbus pitching held the line after that as the Clippers chipped away at the deficit.
Petey Halpin got the scoring underway for Columbus with his first home run of the year in the top of the 3rd inning, bringing the score to 3-1.
Cleveland's top ranked prospect according to MLB.com, Travis Bazzana, made it a one-run game in the 7th with an RBI-groundout. Then, Nolan Jones tied it in the 8th when he hit his first home run as a Clipper since 2022.
With the game tied 3-3 in the 9th, Bazzana tripled and later came home on a sacrifice fly by Juan Brito to give Columbus the advantage.
Left-hander Will Dion (1-0) picked up the win thanks to 3.0 innings of scoreless relief work, allowing just two hits while striking out five. Jake Miller closed the door in the 9th for the save.
The Clippers conclude the series in Iowa on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 2:08pm eastern. The first home game of the 2026 season is a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on March 31.
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