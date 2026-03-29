Redbirds Clinch Series Win, Hang on Late at Stripers

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds secured a series victory with a 3-2 win in game two of a three-game series on Saturday night at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves).

Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmerman allowed a first-inning run but settled in for 4.0 innings of one-run, three-hit baseball. The left-handed pitcher walked three and struck out five in his first career appearance with Memphis. Max Rajcic (1-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings in relief.

Through 9.2 innings to start the season, the Redbirds bullpen has not allowed a run. Skylar Hales (S, 1) worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth to nail down the save.

First baseman Blaze Jordan led the Memphis offense with a three-hit night. The right-handed hitter put the Redbirds in front with an RBI single in the sixth. Center fielder Joshua Báez and left fielder Matt Koperniak each added an RBI in the win.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, March 31 to begin the 2026 home schedule against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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