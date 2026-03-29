Zack Wheeler Stellar in First Rehab Outing as 'Pigs Blank Mud Hens

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Zack Wheeler looked like he had missed no time at all as he twirled three scoreless innings in his first rehab outings, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-0) to 1-0 shutout win over the Toledo Mud Hens (0-2).

In front of a juiced up crowd to see the Phillies ace, Wheeler delivered the goods, striking out three in the first as he worked around a single and walk. He followed that up with two more scoreless innings, capping his day with a perfect third. He threw 38 pitches in all, 26 for strikes.

Fellow rehabber Orion Kerkering followed Wheeler and was electric in a clean fourth inning, striking out one, needing just 10 pitches.

The only run the 'Pigs needed all day came across in the fifth as Felix Reyes continued his hot start to the year, plating Christian Cairo with a broken-bat two-out RBI single to centerfield.

Connor Gillispie (1-0) worked bulk for the 'Pigs out of the bullpen as he went three frames to earn the win, striking out four.

A scoreless eighth from Génesis Cabrera have way to Chase Shugart (S, 1) for the ninth as he slammed the door, striking out one while working around a leadoff single.

The IronPigs will look for the sweep over Toledo at Coca-Cola Park on Sunday, March 29th with Ryan Cusick on the hill opposed by Keider Montero. First pitch is slated for 1:15 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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