Bisons/RailRiders Game Postponed Saturday

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday, March 28 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due cold temperatures and sub-freezing windchills.

The Bisons will make up the game the RailRiders with a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, March 29 at Sahlen Field with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:35 p.m. (Gates: 12:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Sunday, March 29 are still valid. Fans may enter the ballpark at any time during either game.

Sunday's doubleheader will remain the BrightPath Kids Funday with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. The Bisons are also offering $10 Kids Tickets for all kids 14 years old and younger at the Sahlen Field Box Office. There will also be a Kids Eat FREE Giveaway as the first 1,000 kids through the Swan St. Gate on Sunday will receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2026 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Saturday, March 28. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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