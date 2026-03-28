Bats Walk off Storm Chasers in Extras

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







LOUISVILLE, KEN. - The offense came alive late for the Omaha Storm Chasers (0-2) Saturday afternoon, but the Louisville Bats (2-0) won 6-5 on a walk-off in the 10th inning. Omaha outfielder Kameron Misner had a late-game go-ahead hit to give the Storm Chasers a lead, but a two-run homer from Louisville's Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a walk-off from Rece Hinds won the game for the Bats.

After keeping the Storm Chasers off the board in the top of the 1st inning, the Bats opened the scoring by loading the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the frame, and Louisville's Hinds capitalized with an RBI groundout off Omaha starter Luinder Avila to give the Bats a 1-0 lead.

Louisville's lead grew to 2-0 in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Bats infielder Michael Chavis grounded into a double play with runners on the corners, allowing Hector Rodriguez to score.

Both teams pulled their starters in the 4th inning, with Omaha right-hander Shane Panzini making his season debut with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

The Storm Chasers' offense woke up in the top of the 5th inning when Josh Rojas drove in Peyton Wilson with an RBI double to make it a 2-1 game. Omaha's Abraham Toro then tied it up 2-2 with a one-out RBI single.

Both teams' bullpens kept it tied until the bottom of the 7th inning when Louisville's Michael Toglia notched a go-ahead RBI on a double off Storm Chasers reliever Beck Way, sending home Encarnacion-Strand to make it 3-2 Bats.

Omaha right-hander Eli Morgan relieved Way with runners on the corners and two outs in the 7th inning and got out of the frame, but nobody reached base again until the 9th inning, with Morgan striking out the side in the 8th.

In the top of the 9th inning, the Storm Chasers loaded the bases with nobody out for Connor Kaiser drew a walk to knot the game 3-3. Mey struck out the next two batters, but Misner came up clutch with a 2-run single to give Omaha a 5-3 lead.

Storm Chasers right-hander Steven Cruz took the mound for the bottom of the 9th inning, but couldn't close out the game, allowing a two-run home run from Encarnacion-Strand tied the game 5-5, sending it to extras.

Omaha failed to score in the top of the 10th inning against Louisville reliever Tejay Antone (1-0), but Hinds walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame against Brandon Johnson (0-1), winning the game 6-5.

The Storm Chasers fell to 0-2 while the Bats improved to 2-0. The two squads will play once more this week with first pitch of the series finale scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT on Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field. Omaha righty Aaron Sanchez is set to face Louisville right-hander Davis Daniel.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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