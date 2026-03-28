Top Prospect Brito Gets Three Hits in Opener

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Columbus Clippers opened the 2026 campaign in Des Moines with a matchup against the Iowa Cubs. Despite a late surge, the Clippers fell in the season opener, 5-2.

One of the team's brightest prospects, Juan Brito, led the way offensively with three hits including a pair of doubles. He crossed home plate in the 7th, as a part of a two-run rally that fell short of giving the Clippers what they needed to outpace the Cubs.

Starting pitcher Ryan Webb (0-1) lasted 2.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks.

Cleveland's top overall prospect Travis Bazzana, who played for Australia in the recent World Baseball Classic, laced an 8th inning double on Friday for the ClipShow.

The Clippers continue the series in Iowa on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 4:08pm eastern. The first home game of the 2026 season is a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on March 31.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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