Sounds Lose in Walk-off Fashion to Norfolk

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Nashville Sounds suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 walk-off loss to the Norfolk Tides in extra innings at Harbor Park on Saturday night, dropping their second straight game of the series. Despite a strong offensive showing that included four players with multi-hit performances, Nashville was unable to hold on late.

Norfolk struck first in the bottom of the second inning. After retiring the first two batters, Sounds starter Coleman Crow issued a walk to Will Robertson and allowed a single to Willy Vasquez to put runners on the corners. Following a stolen base, Jud Fabian delivered a two-run double to left field, giving the Tides an early 2-0 lead.

The Sounds responded in the fifth inning to even the score. Eddys Leonard led off with a walk, and after a flyout, Freddy Zamora and Ramón Rodríguez hit consecutive singles to load the bases. Jett Williams followed with a clutch base hit, driving in Leonard and Zamora to tie the game at 2-2.

Crow turned in a solid outing, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six over 4.2 innings. Easton McGee took over in relief and worked out of trouble in the fifth but ran into issues in the sixth. After hitting the leadoff batter, McGee surrendered back-to-back singles to bring in a run, and a groundout later in the inning extended Norfolk's lead to 4-2. The Tides added another insurance run in the eighth inning on a solo home run off Blake Holub, stretching their advantage to 5-2.

Facing a three-run deficit in the ninth, Nashville mounted an impressive rally. Leonard sparked the comeback with a leadoff triple, and Greg Jones followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to two. After Jones stole third, Rodríguez brought him home with a soft single to right, making it 5-4. The rally continued as Jett Williams drew a walk and Cooper Pratt reached on an infield single to load the bases. Tyler Black then delivered a game-tying RBI on a fielder's choice, sending the game into extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, the Sounds took their first lead of the night. Leonard singled to put runners on the corners, and Jones came through again with an RBI hit to give Nashville a 6-5 advantage.

However, the Tides had the final answer. In the bottom of the tenth, Norfolk rallied with two runs, capped by a walk-off blooper into center field to secure the 7-6 victory.

Leonard led the way offensively, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and walk-falling just a home run short of the cycle.

The Sounds will look to bounce back in the series finale on Sunday afternoon in Norfolk. Right-hander Tate Kuehner is scheduled to make his third Triple-A start, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

STEADY EDDY: After not playing Friday night, Eddys Leonard welcomed himself to Nashville with a pair of hits, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs scored, and a home run shy of the cycle after looping a single into shallow center field in the top of the 10th inning. His triple started Nashville's three-run rally in the top of the ninth to even the game at five a piece. Leonard spent the entirety of the 2025 season with Triple-A Gwinnett matched his single-season career-high with four triples, which he has now done four times in his nine-year career. His last triple came on July 23, 2025, and he went 41 games between three baggers until Saturday night in Norfolk. His last game with multiple extra-base hits came on August 20, 2025, when he hit a couple of home runs against the Memphis Redbirds and he produced just one three-hit game in 126 games played with the Stripers last year when he went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, and tied his career-high with five RBI on July 27 at Memphis.

THREE ROD: Ramon Rodriguez made his season debut by reaching base four times and collecting three hits in his 3-for-4 performance with a RBI, walk, and strikeout. It was his first Triple-A game since the 2023 season and his first three-hit game in Triple-A since he was a member of the Norfolk Tides and went 3-for-4 on June 25, 2023, against the Nashville Sounds. Saturday night was his 20th career game with 3+ hits. He set his single-season career-high with a four-hit game on July 2, 2018, when he was with Rookie-level Ogden in the Dodgers system. He had one three-hit game last season with Double-A Biloxi where he was limited to just 21 games due to injury.

GREAT GREG: Outfielder Greg Jones has produced back-to-back multi-hit games to begin the season after going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Saturday night. To begin the season, Jones is hitting .625 (5-for-8) with a double, three RBI, two runs, and two stolen bases. A former first round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays, Jones is now on his fifth organization after being hampered by injuries throughout his career. Jones was tabbed as the fastest college baserunner in the 2019 draft class and stole 40+ bases during his last full season in 2024. Jones was limited to 24 games in 2025 and has already produced nearly 40% of the number of hits he had a season ago through his first two games of 2026.

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: Brewers no. 27-rated prospect RHP Coleman Crow made his first start of the season and did not earn a decision after working 4.2 IP and allowing six hits, two runs, with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. INF Jett Williams, the no. 3-rated prospect in the Brewers farm system (#51 overall in MLB Top 100) went 1-for-5 with two RBI. INF Cooper Pratt (1-for-6, 2 K) has hit safely in each of his first two Triple-A Games. No. 22-rated prospect Brock Wilken is still looking for his first Triple-A hit after beginning his Nashville tenure 0-for-8 with five strikeouts and a walk. OF Luis Lara ended Saturday night 0-for-5 with a run and two strikeouts.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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