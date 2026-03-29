Red Wings Top Jumbo Shrimp, Start 2-0 for First Time Since 2017

Published on March 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a cool, windy Saturday night in the Sunshine State, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the defending International League Champions for the second-straight game, this time by a score of 6-3. LHP Mitchell Parker picked up the win on the mound after tossing 5.0 three-hit innings with six strikeouts, his first MiLB win since 2023. At the plate, CF Robert Hassell III logged the Red Wings' only multi-hit game of the night, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Rochester also combined to draw eight walks a night after logging 10 on Opening Day, and now lead professional baseball with 18 through their first two games.

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Game two of the Red Wings' 2026 campaign proved to be scoreless through the first three frames. After the Red Wings stranded the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, Jacksonville got the scoring started in the bottom half. A one-out walk to RF Kemp Alderman set the stage for an RBI double into right-center field off the bat of 1B Nathan Martorella. Rochester escaped the inning without any further damage, leaving the score at 1-0 in favor of the Jumbo Shrimp heading to the fifth.

For the second night in a row, Rochester responded to Jacksonville's first score with runs of their own. 2B Phillip Glasser led off the fifth with an infield single to the left side, and SS Zack Short laced a double down the left field line after an eight-pitch battle to score Glasser and tie the ballgame. CF Dylan Crews was intentionally walked after two quick outs, which proved costly. Crews stole second, and DH Abimelec Ortiz hit a scorcher that snuck past a diving first baseman, good for a two-RBI double. The Red Wings weren't finished, as CF Robert Hassell III poked a grounder up the middle and Ortiz crossed home standing up to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Rochester stayed hot in the top half of the seventh after Jacksonville went down in order in the bottom of the sixth. Sloppy defense by the Jumbo Shrimp allowed LF Christian Franklin to reach on an error and advance to second. A wild pitch moved him to third, and Dylan Crews' bloop single to right brought him in to score. The Red Wings were able to load the bases with one out, but a popout and strikeout looking sent the contest to the seventh inning stretch with a score of 5-1.

Two quiet innings later, the Red Wings extended their lead in the top of the ninth without needing a hit. Walks to C Harry Ford, Dylan Crews, and Robert Hassell III, with a popout and a strikeout sprinkled in between, 3B Yohandy Morales was walked on four pitches to score Ford and bring the score to 6-1.

Jacksonville didn't go down without a fight, leading off the bottom of the ninth with walks from Kemp Alderman and Nathan Martorella. 2B Jesús Bastidas then roped a double to left field, scoring Alderman and advancing Martorella to third with still no outs. After a strikeout, DH Matthew Etzel hit a sacrifice groundout to Zack Short to score Martorella, but a lineout to Yohandy Morales at third shut down the Jumbo Shrimp rally and secured the Red Wings' 6-3 win.

Southpaw Mitchell Parker made the start on the mound for the Red Wings, his first appearance at the Triple-A level since April 6, 2024. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native hurled 5.0 strong innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Rehabbing RHP Paxton Schultz took over in the sixth and submitted 1.2 hitless innings with two strikeouts and a walk before handing the ball to LHP Erik Tolman, who recorded the final out of the inning in his Triple-A debut. LHP Zach Penrod came on for the eighth and struck out the side while allowing one hit in a scoreless frame.

LHP Mitchell Parker is Saturday night's Player of the Game. The southpaw picked up his 20th career Minor League win in his 77th appearance, topping out at 93.3 MPH on his fastball. Across 11 MLB and MiLB starts in March and April since the beginning of 2024, Parker has logged a combined 6-1 record with a 2.17 ERA (15 ER/62.1 IP).

Rochester will look to secure a three-game sweep against the 2025 Triple-A champions in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Washington Nationals No. 6 prospect (MLB.com) RHP Luis Perales will take the ball for the Red Wings against Jacksonville southpaw Braxton Garrett. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







International League Stories from March 28, 2026

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