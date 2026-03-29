Charlotte Walks off Bulls

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Charlotte, NC - Oliver Dunn drew a bases loaded walk in the last of the ninth to send the Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field.

Rock (L, 0-1) entered the game in a 3-3 tie in the ninth and promptly hit Mario Camilletti on the helmet with his first pitch. After a sacrifice bunt, Rock walked the next two batters before striking out former Bulls infielder Tanner Murray looking. Rock jumped ahead of Dunn 0-2 before throwing four straight balls to force in the winning run for the Knights (3-0).

After Durham (0-3) dropped the season opener 19-2 on Friday, the Bulls suffered a pair of one-run defeats. The Knights edged the Bulls 2-1 in 11 innings Saturday night followed by Sunday's 4-3 loss.

Tre Morgan delivered the game's first lead to Durham with a two-run homer against former Bulls right-hander Duncan Davitt. Morgan, who homered eight times last year, drove a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall for his first home run of 2026.

Chase Solesky, who pitched for Charlotte in 2023, worked three innings in his Rays' organizational debut. Solesky permitted a solo homer to Jacob Gonzalez in the second, then an unearned run in the third.

Relievers Kodi Whitley (1IP/1R), Andrew Wantz (2IP/0R) and Evan Reifert (2IP/0) combined for five innings of one-run ball before Rock pitched the ninth.

After Gonzalez's second solo home run pushed the Knights ahead 3-2 in the fourth, Dom Keegan blooped a game-tying single in the seventh to score Victor Mesa Jr from second base.

Each team had six hits, with Mesa scoring two of Durham's three runs.

The Bulls will be off Monday before its home opener on Tuesday night at 6:45 PM ET against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

Notes: Chase Solesky made four starts against the Durham Bulls over his career, including three for Charlotte in 2023 and one in 2025 for Rochester. Solesky has never beaten the Bulls. He took a no-decision in his first start as a Bulls pitcher on Sunday.... Duncan Davitt (4IP/2ER) and Ben Peoples (1IP/0ER) both appeared against the Bulls on Sunday after pitching for Durham in 2025... Rock's ninth inning was an appearance of streaks. After hitting Camilletti on the helmet with his first pitch, Rock saw a sac bunt, three straight walks, a strikeout of former teammate Tanner Murray, then a walk to force in the winning run for Charlotte. At one point late in the ninth, Rock threw seven straight balls, then five straight strikes (leading to a strikeout of Murray and an 0-2 count against Dunn), but four consecutive balls to Dunn lost the game.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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