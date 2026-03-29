Bats Dominate Omaha in a 10-4 Win
Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
Davis Daniel was given the nod in the final game of the opening series and turned in a solid outing in his Bats debut. Daniel recorded six straight retired batters before giving up a walk and a two-run home run in the third inning. He would respond well, retiring three straight batters again in the fourth and earning a final line of 4.0 innings tossed with one hit, two runs, and one walk allowed with six strikeouts.
The Bats' offense got off to an outstanding start on Sunday, taking an early 6-0 lead in the first inning with two sacrifice flies from Rece Hinds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, a two-run double from Michael Chavis, and a two-run home run off the bat of Will Banfield.
Louisville added some insurance throughout the game with the help of Bats veteran Blake Dunn. Dunn stole two bases in the fourth to help plate a run off a Hector Rodriguez groundout. Dunn would make another impact at the plate, scoring Chavis on a single to right field in the fifth. Encarnacion-Strand and Edwin Arroyo each recorded an RBI after Dunn to help extend the lead.
Darren McCaughan also made his Bats debut and recorded a good outing of his own, allowing just one run on four hits with six strikeouts to earn the win. Julian Garcia also made his Bats debut, going two innings with one earned run on three hits and three strikeouts. Between the pitchers, Louisville combined for 15 strikeouts with just 3 walks.
The win marks the first time the Bats have started the season 3-0 since 2013. The win also gives the Bats a series sweep over Omaha, which is their first over the Storm Chasers since 2023.
Next Game: Tuesday, March 31, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)
Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt vs. Cubs LHP Riley Martin
Promos: Tuesday night's game includes our Margarita Madness promotion, with $6 margaritas at all bars presented by Rancho La Gloria.
International League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Jacksonville Hangs on to Win Series Finale against Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Fall Just Short in Sunday Afternoon Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Swept in Three-Game Weekend Set with Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Swept in Late 6-5 Defeat to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Secure First Win of Season 6-2 over Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- What a Weekend - Knights Sweep Bulls to Start 3-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Saints Begin Season 3-0 for First Time in Triple-A Franchise History with Sweep of Indianapolis, Win 4-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Cade Fergus Walks-Off Mud Hens as 'Pigs Rally for Season-Opening Sweep - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Finish Series Sweep of Storm Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons "Kids Week" (April 7-12) Includes $10 Kids Tickets, First Pitch Giveaways & Kids Run the Bases EVERY Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Sweeps Gwinnett Behind Productive Prieto - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Dominate Omaha in a 10-4 Win - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Drops Opening Series Finale - Norfolk Tides
- March 29 Game Notes: Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 29 at Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Beat Syracuse, 5-3 to Even Their Record at 1-1 - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.