Bats Dominate Omaha in a 10-4 Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Davis Daniel was given the nod in the final game of the opening series and turned in a solid outing in his Bats debut. Daniel recorded six straight retired batters before giving up a walk and a two-run home run in the third inning. He would respond well, retiring three straight batters again in the fourth and earning a final line of 4.0 innings tossed with one hit, two runs, and one walk allowed with six strikeouts.

The Bats' offense got off to an outstanding start on Sunday, taking an early 6-0 lead in the first inning with two sacrifice flies from Rece Hinds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, a two-run double from Michael Chavis, and a two-run home run off the bat of Will Banfield.

Louisville added some insurance throughout the game with the help of Bats veteran Blake Dunn. Dunn stole two bases in the fourth to help plate a run off a Hector Rodriguez groundout. Dunn would make another impact at the plate, scoring Chavis on a single to right field in the fifth. Encarnacion-Strand and Edwin Arroyo each recorded an RBI after Dunn to help extend the lead.

Darren McCaughan also made his Bats debut and recorded a good outing of his own, allowing just one run on four hits with six strikeouts to earn the win. Julian Garcia also made his Bats debut, going two innings with one earned run on three hits and three strikeouts. Between the pitchers, Louisville combined for 15 strikeouts with just 3 walks.

The win marks the first time the Bats have started the season 3-0 since 2013. The win also gives the Bats a series sweep over Omaha, which is their first over the Storm Chasers since 2023.

Next Game: Tuesday, March 31, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt vs. Cubs LHP Riley Martin

Promos: Tuesday night's game includes our Margarita Madness promotion, with $6 margaritas at all bars presented by Rancho La Gloria.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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