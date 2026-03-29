Red Wings Fall Just Short in Sunday Afternoon Series Finale

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Looking to win their first three games of the season for the first time since 2017, the Rochester Red Wings (2-1) fell just short in a low-scoring affair in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon, 4-3 to the Jumbo Shrimp (1-2). Offensively, 2B Phillip Glasser picked up a pair of hits, including a double, and CF Christian Franklin reached base twice and drove in his second run of the season. On the mound, RHP Andry Lara held the Jumbo Shrimp to one run in 4.0 innings, and RHP Jack Sinclair turned in a hitless eighth.

Jacksonville struck first in the bottom of the second, capitalizing on a two-out rally. Following a strikeout and a flyout, RF Ethan O'Donnell worked a walk to keep things alive, and consecutive singles from 3B Johnny Olmstead and 2B Jared Serna loaded the bases. LF Andrew Pintar then drew a walk to force in the game's first run. A popout in foul territory ended the frame, but the Jumbo Shrimp grabbed a 1-0 lead.

After holding the Red Wings scoreless in the top half of the third, Jacksonville broke through once again in the bottom half. Following a walk to DH Kemp Alderman, 1B Nathan Martorella launched a two-run homer to right field with one out to swell the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 3-0. The California native jumped on a 1-0 cutter and drove it out at 103.6 mph with a 30-degree launch angle.

The Red Wings got on the board in the top of the fifth inning with a two-out rally of their own. Phillip Glasser laced a single back up the middle and promptly stole second base to put himself into scoring position. After a walk to SS Zack Short, Christian Franklin delivered a two-out RBI single to right field, scoring Glasser and trimming Jacksonville's lead to 3-1.

Jacksonville added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Johnny Olmstead led off with a solo home run to left center field, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp's advantage to 4-1. Rochester right-hander Andry Lara was able to escape the inning with no further damage, keeping the deficit at 4-1.

Rochester responded with a run of its own in the top of the seventh inning. Trey Lipscomb began the rally with a sharp single to left field and advanced to second on a groundout. Christian Franklin then drew a walk to put two runners on for Robert Hassell III. Following a mound visit, Hassell III lined a two-out RBI single into left field, bringing home Lipscomb to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Jumbo Shrimp.

¬â¹ ¬â¹Rochester made one last push, trailing by two in the top of the ninth. With one out, Phillip Glasser roped a line drive down the first base line for a double. Coming off the bench, PH Yohandy Morales punched a one-out RBI single back up the middle, allowing Glasser to score and pull the Red Wings within a run. The rally would end there, however, as back-to-back strikeouts handed Rochester their first loss of the season, 4-3.

Newly acquired and highly coveted Washington Nationals prospect RHP Luis Perales toed the rubber for Rochester Sunday afternoon. The former Boston Red Sox farmhand turned in 2.1 innings of work, allowing one earned run on two hits while walking three and striking out one. RHP Bryce Montes de Oca finished the third and allowed two earned runs on one hit with a walk and a strikeout. RHP Andry Lara covered the next 4.0 frames, limiting the Jumbo Shrimp offense to one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Jack Sinclair came on and tossed a hitless eighth, with two strikeouts and a walk.

RHP Andry Lara is the Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game for his performance in Sunday afternoon's series finale. The right-hander kept the Red Wings within striking distance, allowing one earned run on four hits from the fourth inning through the seventh. Lara struck out four batters over the course of his outing and now has 400 in his MiLB career.

The Red Wings will take Monday off to travel back to Rochester for their home opener on Tuesday, where they will take on the Scranton/WB RailRiders for a six-game set. RHP Riley Cornelio will take the ball for the Red Wings in what will be his first start of 2026. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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