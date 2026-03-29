Norfolk Drops Opening Series Finale

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (2-1) fell to the Nashville Sounds (1-2), 6-2, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides were limited to four hits in their first loss of the season.

Nashville never lost the lead, scoring one run in the first, two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth. Norfolk scored their only runs on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout. Creed Willems was the lone Tide to get multiple hits, notching two. Tides starter Levi Wells earned the loss, but allowed just one run in 4.0 innings while striking out six.

The Tides head to Memphis for a six-game road trip, beginning on Tuesday. Neither team has announced probables.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.