What a Weekend - Knights Sweep Bulls to Start 3-0

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights continued their perfect start to the 2026 season on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Durham Bulls. Oliver Dunn stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and the game tied in the bottom of the ninth inning. Dunn watched a payoff pitch tail low and outside for ball four, and the winning run trotted home.

Durham jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a Home Run in the top of the first inning. Charlotte's starting pitcher, Duncan Davitt, settled in and did not allow any further damage in his four innings of work. The bullpen combination of Ben Peoples, Tyson Miller, Adisyn Coffey, and Wikelman Gonzalez held the Bulls to one run the rest of the way.

Jacob Gonzalez put the Knights on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a solo Home Run to left-centerfield. William Bergolla Jr. continued his torrid start to the season with a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the third.

In the fourth, Gonzalez gave the Knights their first lead of the contest with a solo Home Run to right, his second blast of the game. The one-run advantage held up until Durham knotted the score 3-3 with an RBI single in the seventh inning. Charlotte threatened in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings, but it was the ninth when the home team broke through.

The victory capped Charlotte's three-game sweep of Durham; a blowout win along with two thrilling walk-off results. Next up is a six-game road trip to Nashville. Game One against the Sounds is set for Tuesday night at 7:35pm ET.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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