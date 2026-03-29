Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 29 at Jacksonville

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (2-0) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (0-2)

Sunday - 2:05 p.m. ET - VyStar Ballpark - Jacksonville, FL

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Perales (NR) vs. LHP Braxton Garrett (NR)

HOT WINGS: On a cool, windy Saturday night in the Sunshine State, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the defending International League Champions for the second-straight game to kick off 2026, this time by a score of 6-3...LHP MITCHELL PARKER picked up the win on the mound after tossing 5.0 three-hit innings with six strikeouts...at the plate, CF ROBERT HASSELL III logged the Red Wings' only multi-hit game of the night, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI...DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ reached base twice and drove in a pair via a two-RBI double as part of a four-run fifth...Rochester looks to complete the three-game sweep this afternoon, sending Nationals No. 6 prospect (MLB.com) RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound against Jumbo Shrimp southpaw Braxton Garrett...

Rochester is now 2-0 for the first time since 2017, when they began 3-0.

I'M WALKIN' ON SUNSHINE: After working 10 walks on Opening Day, the Red Wings offense drew eight free passes in game two last night...both C HARRY FORD and RF DYLAN CREWS walked twice, and DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ drew his fourth of the season (T-2nd in IL)...Rochester now leads all Triple-A teams with 18 walks, and ranks second in professional baseball behind Los Angeles-AL (20)...

18 walks are the Red Wings most through the first two games of the season since at least 2004.

IT'S NO HASSELL: CF ROBERT HASSELL III has now gone 3-for-8 (.375) through the first two games of the season, after finishing last night's contest 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, an RBI, and a walk...over his last 78 games with Rochester dating back to the beginning of 2025, the former first-round pick carries a .311 batting average (94-for-302) with a .386 OBP, .840 OPS, and 51 RBI...over that span he leads all Red Wings (min. 150 AB) in batting average and OBP, while ranking third in OPS, and fourth in SLG (.454), RBI, and total hits (94).

ABIMELEC-TRIC AVENUE: Coming off a night in which he became the first Red Wing to reach base five times on Opening Day, DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ finished 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double into the right field corner, a walk, and a run scored...through the first two days of the season, the left-handed hitter is tied for first in the International League with four runs scored, tied for second with four walks, tied for sixth in OBP (.700), and ranks 10th in OPS (1.533).

MITCH BETTER HAVE MY MONEY: LHP MITCHELL PARKER made his first start with Rochester since 4/6/2024 last night, tossing 5.0 full innings while allowing one earned on three hits, with six strikeouts and one walk...he picked up the win in the process, his first in MiLB since 8/13/2023 with Double-A Harrisburg...across 11 MLB and MiLB starts in March and April since the beginning of 2024, Parker has logged a combined 6-1 record with a 2.17 ERA (15 ER/62.1 IP)...

The victory was his 20th in MiLB, in his 77th start.

TOL-MAN ON A MISSION: LHP ERIK TOLMAN entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning last night, in what was his Triple-A debut...the southpaw out of Irvine, CA struck out the only batter he faced on six pitches...a 14th-round pick in 2021 out of Arizona State University, Tolman split time across three levels of the Nationals system a season ago...between Single-A Fredericksburg (6 G, 1 GS), High-A Wilmington (20 G, 6 GS), and Double-A Harrisburg (7 G, 6 GS), he combined to 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA (39 ER/95.2 IP) across 33 games (13 GS), recording 96 strikeouts (7th among Nationals MiLB pitchers) with a 1.25 WHIP and a .201 opponents' batting average...

Over those 33 games, Tolman allowed just seven home runs (0.66 HR/9).

CREWS-IN' FOR A BRUISIN': RF DYLAN CREWS played in his 150th MiLB contest last night, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the seventh to extend the Red Wings' lead...he tacked on two walks, including an intentional walk followed by a stolen base in the four-run fifth inning...the former second overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft has started the season by reaching base in five of 10 plate appearances, going 2-for-7 (.286) with three walks...this marks the first time he has walked three times over two contests since 9/4 & 9/5 in 2024 with Washington.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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