Cade Fergus Walks-Off Mud Hens as 'Pigs Rally for Season-Opening Sweep

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In an early candidate for game of the year, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-0) rallied in each of the final three innings for a walk-off, 10 inning, 8-7 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (0-3) for a series sweep to kick off the season on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Toledo managed to strike early, plating two in the first inning on a Max Anderson RBI single and Corey Julks bases loaded walk before a Max Clark RBI double in the second made it 3-0.

'Pigs starter Ryan Cusick settled down from there though, posting two zeroes in the third and fourth to finish his day.

Robert Moore got the 'Pigs on the board as he walloped his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth, to bring it to a one-run game.

Tucker Davidson worked bulk relief for the 'Pigs, going 2.1 scoreless to keep the game within reach before Caleb Ricketts tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

Toledo answered right back however, as a sun-aided double for Jace Jung plated Clark in the ninth putting Toledo right back in front.

Moore singled to begin the ninth for the 'Pigs and Sergio Alcántara followed with a walk. After a Cade Fergus sacrifice bunt, Pedro León tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Three RBI doubles in the tenth gave the Mud Hens the lead and some breathing room. Having already rallied twice, the 'Pigs picked themselves up off the deck one more time. Three walks, the last from Paul McIntosh forcing home a run, got it back to a two-run game. A Moore fielder's choice brought home another but put the 'Pigs down to their final out. Alcantara worked a walk to load the bases for Fergus who came through in the clutch, blooping a base hit to rightfield, plating two runs, and giving the 'Pigs the 8-7 win.

Lou Trivino (1-0) got the win for the 'Pigs after working the final two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, striking out one.

Woo-Suk Go (0-1) took the loss for Toledo, allowing four runs (three earned) in a third of an inning on four walks.

After an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to North Carolina to take on the Durham Bulls beginning on Tuesday, March 31st at 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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