Iowa Drops Series Finale to Columbus
Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (1-2) scored five runs on five hits in a 7-5 loss to the Columbus Clippers (1-2) today at Principal Park.
Iowa scored all their runs over the first three innings. James Triantos drove in Justin Dean via an RBI single in the first to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.
B.J. Murray Jr. hit a solo home run in the second inning to help extend the Cubs' lead. Columbus scored a run in the top half of the third inning before a three-run home run from Pedro Ramirez in the bottom half of the third helped Iowa build a 4-1 lead.
Columbus went on to score six runs in the eighth and ninth innings. A two-RBI single in the eighth inning cut the Iowa lead to 5-3. A leadoff solo home run in the ninth inning made it a 5-4 game.
Down to their final strike of the game with two runners on base, the Clippers belted a three-run home run to right field to take their first lead of the game at 7-5.
After drawing two walks with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Iowa brought the winning run to the plate but grounded out to end the game.
Iowa will play at Louisville on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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