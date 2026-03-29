Sounds Secure First Win of Season 6-2 over Norfolk

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Nashville Sounds (1-2) picked up their first win of the season with a 6-2 victory over the Norfolk Tides (2-1) at Harbor Park, using timely hitting, aggressive baserunning, and solid pitching.

Nashville wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning. Jett Williams was hit by a pitch to lead things off, stole second, and eventually scored on a throwing error by catcher Silas Ardoin during a steal attempt by Cooper Pratt, giving the Sounds an early 1-0 lead. The offense added on in the fifth. After Andrick Nava was hit by a pitch and Williams worked a walk, Tyler Black reached to load the bases. Eddys Leonard then delivered a two-run double to right field, extending the lead to 3-0.

On the mound, left-hander Tate Kuehner turned in a strong performance in his third Triple-A start. He allowed just one run on two hits over 5.2 innings while striking out five. The lone blemish came in the fifth inning, when Norfolk used a two-out triple, a walk, and a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-1. The Sounds responded immediately in the sixth with their biggest inning of the night. Greg Jones led off by being hit by a pitch, stole second, and moved to third on another Norfolk error. He later scored, and Nashville continued to capitalize on defensive miscues and productive at-bats to push the lead to 6-1.

Norfolk added a run in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Jud Fabian after a double from Ryan Noda and a walk by Ardoin, but that would be as close as they'd get. Garrett Stallings provided 1.1 innings of relief, allowing one run while striking out two, and Kaleb Bowman finished things off with a scoreless eighth. Leonard and Black each drove in two runs to lead the offense, while Williams set the tone at the top of the lineup with his speed and ability to get on base.

The Sounds now return home to open their first homestand of the season on Tuesday, March 31 against the Charlotte Knights, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

PUTTIN' ON THE JETTS: Jett Williams continues to be a catalyst on the basepaths, recording a stolen base in each of the Sounds' first three games of the season. He is now tied with teammate Greg Jones for the International League lead with a steal in three straight games. The Brewers' No. 3 prospect has a proven track record of speed. In 2025, he appeared in 130 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, swiping 34 bases. His most productive season came in 2023, when he totaled 45 stolen bases across three levels in the Mets organization.

THAT'S PRATT OF THE DEAL: Infielder Cooper Pratt continued his early-season dominance and extended his hit-streak to three consecutive games as he went 1-for-5 on the day against Norfolk. The Brewers' No. 4 prospect is currently tied with No. 3 prospect, Jett Williams, in recording the most consecutive games with a hit on the team. The last time Pratt recorded a hit in three consecutive games this early in the season was last season from April 12-15 with Double-A Biloxi. His career-high hit streak was nine games dating back to August 2-15, 2023 with the Arizona Complex League Brewers.

NEW SEASON, SAME STALLINGS: RHP Garrett Stallings made a strong start to his 2026 campaign, allowing just one run on a hit and a walk while striking out two. A former Norfolk Tide (2023-2024), Stallings faced his old team with poise, building on his previous outings against them, which included one career win. Born in Heathsville, VA, just a couple hours from Harbor Park, the right-hander grew up an Orioles fan-and he showed plenty of hometown pride in taking the mound against his former club.

HIT OR BE HIT: The Sounds' offense found multiple ways to generate traffic on the bases Sunday. Along with seven hits, Nashville batters were hit by pitches four times - including three to lead off innings - helping set the tone offensively. It marked the first time since July 21, 2019, against the Iowa Cubs that the Sounds had four players hit by a pitch in a single game.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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