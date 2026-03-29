Indians Swept in Three-Game Weekend Set with Saints

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Konnor Griffin recorded two doubles as the Indianapolis Indians lost, 4-1, to the St. Paul Saints on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Indy was swept in its three-game Opening Weekend series.

The Saints (3-0) opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI groundout by Gabriel Gonzalez. They added on in the third inning for a 3-0 lead, as four runners reached in the inning. Aaron Sabato and Walker Jenkins recorded back-to-back RBI singles to extend the lead.

Griffin set up the Indians (0-3) lone run of the game in the bottom of the third inning, lacing a 332-foot double off the wall in left field to put runners on second and third with one out. Ronny Simon then plated Dominic Fletcher from third base on a groundout.

Ryan Kreidler extended the Saints lead in the fifth inning, launching a 440-foot home run that bounced onto Maryland St. for a 4-1 lead.

Pirates No. 9 prospect Antwone Kelly (L, 0-1) made his Triple-A debut with 2.2 innings, five hits, three runs, six walks and two strikeouts. Saints starter Andrew Morris allowed one run across 3.2 innings. The bullpen then combined for 5.1 scoreless innings to conclude the game between John Klein (W, 1-0), John Brebbia, Drew Smith and Grant Hartwig (S, 1).

The Indians have an off day on Monday, March 30 prior to beginning a six-game series at the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:15 PM ET. No starting pitchers have been named at this time.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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