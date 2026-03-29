Bisons "Kids Week" (April 7-12) Includes $10 Kids Tickets, First Pitch Giveaways & Kids Run the Bases EVERY Game

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







This Spring Break, turn the kids' screen time into scream time... and take them out to the ballpark for Anderson's Kids Week, April 7-12, as the Bisons host the Syracuse Mets for a six-game series at Sahlen Field.

While the kids are off from school, the Herd has six straight afternoon games against the Mets, each game with a special kids-centric theme. We'll have Crazy Hair Day, Pajama Day, Blue Jays Day and more, and kids that participate have the chance to Win Prizes from Anderson's & the Bisons.

Plus, ALL games during Anderson's Kids Week feature $10 Kids Tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office and postgame Kids Run the Bases. And be sure to get to the ballpark early each game, as we'll pick one kid each day to Throw the Ceremonial First Pitch before the game (picked before 12:20 p.m.)!

Get the kids out of the house and down to the ballpark, for a week of fun during Anderson's Kids Week. Check our our great themes... Anderson's Kids Week Themes

Tue, April 7 (1pm) - Crazy Hair Day, let's see those crazy hair styles

Wed, April 8 (1pm) - Pajama Day, be comfy and wear your PJs to the park

Thu, April 9 (1pm) - Buffalo Sports Day, wear your favorite Bisons, Bills, Sabres, Bandits, etc. jerseys

Fri, April 10 (1pm) - School Pride Day, wear your school or class t-shirt or jersey

Sat, April 11 (1pm) - International Sports Day, in honor of the 2026 World Cup and our first Luces de Buffalo game, go international with your outfit

Sun, April 12 (1pm) - Blue Jays Day, show your love for our MLB-parent with some Blue Jay gear

Get your Bisons tickets today!!!







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.