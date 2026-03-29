Saints Begin Season 3-0 for First Time in Triple-A Franchise History with Sweep of Indianapolis, Win 4-1

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Three games does not a season make, but if the series in Indianapolis is any indication of how the 2026 season will go, it could be a fun summer. The St. Paul Saints finished off a three-game sweep of the Indianapolis Indians, their first series sweep against the Indians in franchise history, with a 4-1 win at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon. It's the first time in Triple-A franchise history that the Saints have started the season with three-straight victories.

After having a runner cut down at the plate in the first, the Saints were able to get on the board in the second. They loaded the bases on a hit by pitch to Noah Cardenas, a walk to Tanner Schobel and a one out walk to Walker Jenkins. Gabby Gonzalez' fielder's choice brought home Cardenas putting the Saints up 1-0.

The Saints knocked out Indians starting pitcher Antwone Kelly in the third with a couple of two-out runs. With one out Ryan Kriedler just missed a home run, doubling off the top of the left-center field wall. With two outs Tanner Schobel drew a walk. Back-to-back RBI singles by Aaron Sabato and Walker Jenkins increased the Saints lead to 3-0. Jenkins went 2-3 with a double and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Saints starter Andrew Morris was strong in his 2026 debut. The lone blip came in the third when the number nine hitter for the Indians, Dominic Fletcher, began the inning with a single to center. Konnor Griffin then doubled off the wall in left putting runners at second and third. A groundout by Ronny Simon plated Fletcher cutting the Saints lead to 3-1. Morris went 3.1 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out one.

John Klein was a bulk reliever behind Morris and was tremendous. After putting the first two runners on in the fourth, he struck out Nick Cirillo to end the inning. The only other runner he allowed was a two out walk in the fifth. Klein went 2.1 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out four to pick up the win.

Kreidler, who just missed a home run in the third inning, didn't miss in the fifth. He drilled a high fastball 440-feet over the left field wall for a solo homer, his first of the season, making it 4-1 Saints. He finished the day 2-4 with a double, home run, RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base.

John Brebbia, Drew Smith, and Grant Hartwig each pitched an inning for the Saints going 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking three and striking out two.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night for the home opener at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). The Saints send LHP Christian MacLeod (NR) to the mound against WooSox LHP TJ Sikkema (NR). The game can be seen on the Northland Ford Dealers Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

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