Nolan Jones Powers Clippers to Comeback Win
Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Columbus Clippers scored six times over the last two innings on Sunday to knock off the Iowa Cubs, 7-5. Columbus heads home having taken two out of three in the season-opening series in Des Moines against the Cubs.
The hero was Nolan Jones, who led the charge as the Clippers scored twice in the 8th and four times in the 9th. Jones drove in both runs in the 8th with a two-run single to bring the score to 5-3. Then in the final frame, Milan Tolentino crushed his first home run of the season to make it a one-run game. Later in the inning, Jones returned to the plate with two men on and two outs, when he gave the Clippers their first lead of the afternoon with a three-run blast well over the right-field wall.
The winning pitcher was right-handed reliever Tanner Burns (1-0) who tossed two scoreless innings. Steven Perez notched his first career Triple-A save by closing the door in the bottom of the 9th.
The first home game of the 2026 season is a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on March 31. First pitch against Indianapolis is at 6:15pm.
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