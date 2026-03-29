Memphis Sweeps Gwinnett Behind Productive Prieto
Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds secured a series sweep with a 6-5 win in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves).
Third baseman César Prieto came up clutch often in game three of the series. The left-handed hitter doubled the Memphis lead with a second-inning single and error to make it 4-0. With the Redbirds down a run in the eighth, Prieto popped his first home run of the season to tie the game.
Memphis took its triumphant lead on a ninth-inning ground out off the bat of catcher Leo Bernal. Left fielder Colton Ledbetter, right fielder Joshua Báez and Prieto each tallied two hits in the win. Center fielder Matt Koperniak, Báez, Bernal and Prieto each drove in at least one run.
Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz allowed one run on two hits through 5.0 innings in his Triple-A debut. The left-handed pitcher struck out six and walked four nearly a week after his start against the St. Louis Cardinals in the Springfield exhibition.
Jared Shuster (1-0) made his Memphis debut, allowed four runs on five hits and struck out four in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. Scott Blewett (S, 1) worked around a baserunner in a scoreless ninth to nail down the sweep.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, March 31 to begin the 2026 home schedule against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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