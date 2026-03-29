WooSox Beat Syracuse, 5-3 to Even Their Record at 1-1

Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (1-1) defeated the Syracuse Mets, 5-3 on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. With a game time temperature of 36 degrees (and falling) along with 15-20 MPH winds, the WooSox and Mets battled March weather in New England as much as each other. However, the WooSox used a few key hits along with solid pitching from four hurlers to even their record at 1-1.

WooSox righty Tyler Uberstine started and went the first four innings allowing just a lone run in the 1st inning. Mets lead-off batter MJ Melendez walked and one out later scored on an RBI single by Ronny Mauricio. The inning ended when Mauricio was cut down at home plate thanks to a perfect throw from WooSox RF Kristian Campbell. Uberstine - 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO - left with a 2-1 lead as the Sox tied the game in the second inning and went ahead with a run in the fourth.

CF Nate Eaton walked to lead-off the 2nd, stole second base, went to third on a wild pitch, and trotted home on a SF by 1B Matt Lloyd in his first at-bat as a WooSox. Worcester went ahead in the 4th when 3B Mikey Romero crushed a solo HR (#1) onto Summit Street beyond the right centerfield wall. The blast traveled 389 feet and gives the 22-year-old Romero 10 homers in his first 47 games with the WooSox dating back to last August when Mikey made his Triple-A debut.

Worcester put together their first multi-run inning of the young season in the 5th thanks to a 2-run double from DH Mickey Gasper scoring Braiden Ward, who singled (and eventually stole third) and Nick Sogard, who walked to up the Sox lead to 4-1.

Wyatt Olds (1-0), who was credited with the win, followed Uberstine and was charged with one run in 1.2 innings while Tyler Samaniego went the next 2.1 innings giving up just an unearned run. Samaniego, who was acquired along with Johan Oviedo from the Pirates organization, retired the final seven Mets batters in a row in an impressive debut.

The WooSox added an insurance run in the 8th inning when catcher Jason Delay drilled an RBI double to center to score Vinny Capra (walk). Tayron Guerrero, the 35-year-old veteran reliever, made his Red Sox organization debut and turned in a 1-2-3, 9th inning on just 7 pitches to record the save.

The rubber game of the 3-game series will be Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox will send heralded lefty Payton Tolle to the mound against Syracuse righthander Bryce Conley. The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and will be shown on tape delay on NESN+.







International League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.