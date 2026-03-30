RailRiders Split Sunday Doubleheader at Buffalo
Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field on Sunday afternoon, winning game one 5-4 in ten innings before dropping game two 7-3.
In game one, the RailRiders opened the scoring with a run in the top of the third on a Spencer Jones RBI knock, but the Bisons leveled the game in the home half of the inning on a sac fly.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two in the fourth. Ernesto Martinez Jr. doubled, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 edge. Jasson Dominguez singled home Ali Sanchez to extend the advantage. Buffalo evened the score in the fifth when two runs scored on an error charged to Martinez Jr.
Both teams were held in check in the sixth and seventh, and then once again in the eighth. Dominguez drove in a second run with a single in the top of the ninth, but the Bisons again countered to even the game at 4-4.
In the tenth, Max Schuemann doubled home Oswaldo Cabrera for a 5-4 lead. Danny Watson retired all three batters he faced in the bottom half to seal the win.
Yankees' #2 prospect Carlos Lagrange notched three strikeouts over four innings in his Triple-A debut. Yovanny Cruz (1-0) worked two innings for the win while Watson earned the save in his level debut. Jorge Acala (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons.
Five players had multi-hit games for the RailRiders, paced by three hits and two runs batted in from Dominguez.
In game two, Jones kick-started the offense with his first home run of the season, a 394-foot drive to the bullpens in right. Yanquiel Fernandez doubled the lead with a second-inning solo home run, his second of the season.
Buffalo cut into the deficit with a run on a wild pitch in the third and took the lead with six runs in the fourth, keyed by two Scranton/Wilkes-Barre errors and run-scoring hits from Riley Tirotta and Josh Kasevich for a 7-2 advantage.
The RailRiders got a run back in the fifth on an RBI groundout, capping the scoring.
Deveraux Harrison (1-0) earned the win with three innings of relief while Dom Hamel (0-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs, five earned, on six hits over 3.2 innings.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its nine-game road trip on Tuesday afternoon in Rochester with a 4:05 P.M. first pitch. The RailRiders host the Durham Bulls at PNC Field on Tuesday, April 7, to begin their 2026 home schedule. Find Opening Week tickets online at www.swbrairiders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
2-1
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