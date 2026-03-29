Jacksonville Hangs on to Win Series Finale against Rochester
Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned their first win of the 2026 season against the Rochester Red Wings 4-3 Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark in front of 5,635 fans.
Jacksonville (1-2) turned to William Kempner (SV, 1) to close out the ballgame after reliever Patrick Montverde yielded a double to Phillip Glasser and an RBI single to Zack Short to bring the Rochester (2-1) deficit to one run. With the tying run on base, Kempner struck out Christian Franklin and Robert Hassell III looking to lock it down.
Jumbo Shrimp starting pitcher Braxton Garrett made his first regular season outing since June 2024 and tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball while allowing two hits and two walks and striking out three.
Rochester starter Luis Perales (L, 0-1) surrendered his only run in the second inning. Ethan O'Donnell walked and advanced to third after singles from Johnny Olmstead and Jared Serna. Andrew Pintar drew a walk to bring in O'Donnell, giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.
One inning later, Kemp Alderman walked and scored on Nathan Martorella's (1) first home run of the season to push the lead to 3-0.
Rochester got on the board in the top of the fifth while facing Jumbo Shrimp reliever Garrett Acton (W, 1-0). Acton inherited a two-on two-out situation from Garrett after Glasser singled and Short walked. Franklin singled to bring around Glasser and cut Jacksonville's lead to 3-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp got that run back in the home half of the sixth when Olmstead (1) launched a solo home run to left-center field off Rochester reliever Andry Lara to put Jacksonville ahead 4-1.
While facing Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Cade Gibson in the top of the seventh, Trey Lipscomb singled and moved to second on a groundout by Glasser. A walk to Franklin brought Hassell III to the plate, and he delivered an RBI single to bring Rochester within a pair, 4-2. The inning ended when Franklin was thrown out while attempting to return to second base after taking a wide turn following Hassell III's single.
The homestand continues Tuesday in Jacksonville with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Ryan Gusto (0-0, 0.00) starts on the mound.
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
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