Bats Finish Series Sweep of Storm Chasers
Published on March 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
LOUISVILLE, KEN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their series finale against the Louisville Bats 10-4 Sunday afternoon in a weekend sweep. Storm Chasers third baseman Josh Rojas drove in 3 runs, but every Bats hitter reached base to finish the series sweep of the Storm Chasers.
Louisville was the first to score for the third straight game, sending all nine batters to the plate in the first inning and tagging Omaha starter Aaron Sanchez for six runs in the opening frame for a 6-0 lead.
The Storm Chasers worked back a pair of runs in the top of the 3rd inning on Omaha's first home run of the season, a two-run homer from Rojas to cut the deficit to 6-2.
Storm Chasers reliever Helcris Olivárez took the mound with one on and nobody out in the bottom of the 4th inning, but an RBI groundout scored his inherited runner to extend the lead to 7-2.
The Bats added a one-run single and RBI groundout in the bottom of the 5th inning, followed by another one-run single in the 6th inning to make it a 10-2 game.
Another run came across for Omaha in the top of the 8th inning on an RBI groundout from Kameron Misner, and Rojas hit a one-run single in the top of the 9th inning, cutting the deficit to a 10-4 score that held to be finla.
The Storm Chasers will look to rebound in their next series at Werner Park against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch of Omaha's Home Opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Left-hander Ryan Ramsey is set to make his season debut as the starter for the Storm Chasers.
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