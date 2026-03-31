Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights March 31-April 5

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continue their season-opening homestand on Tuesday, March 31 with a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Crayon or Crayon: Is it pronounced "cray-on", "crown", or "cran"?! Join us as Wale talks to fans and starts some pronunciation debates.

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Yuengling Business Person Special, presented by Yuengling & Miller Electric: More information coming soon.

April Fools Day: This game is cancelled... Just kidding! April Fools! Come out for some silly jokes and pranks at today's game.

Thursday, April 2, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thurdays presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Fantasy Football Punishment Night: Bring out the loser of your fantasy football league for some on field action! What's worse than unwanted attention?! Nothing...

Friday, April 3, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

20 Years of "Getcha Head in the Game": That's right. You read that correct. It's been 20 years since the High School Musical trilogy began that made us think high school was going to be SO much fun! Jam out with the Jumbo Shrimp to the iconic soundtracks!

Saturday, April 4, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Birken Construction: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks !

Southpaw Onesie Giveaway, presented by Miller Electric and Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront: What better way to honor the original mascot with a cozy, cute, onesie?!?! Be sure to get here early as the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a Southpaw onesie! **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Southpaw's 30 th Birthday: It's the 30-year anniversary of Southpaw's debut as the mascot for the Jacksonville Suns! Come to VyStar Ballpark to celebrate Southpaw's birthday with him and his friends!

Sunday, April 5, 2026, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!

Easter Sunday: Celebrate Easter at VyStar Ballpark with a pregame Easter egg hunt on the field and an Easter brunch picnic!







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights March 31-April 5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.