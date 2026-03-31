Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 31 vs. Scranton/WB

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (2-1) vs. Rochester Red Wings (2-1)

Tuesday - 4:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Yerry De los Santos (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (NR)

SERIES WON: Looking to win their first three games of the season for the first time since 2017, the Rochester Red Wings fell just short in a low-scoring affair in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon, 4-3 to the Jumbo Shrimp...offensively, 2B PHILLIP GLASSER picked up a pair of hits, including a double, and CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN reached base twice and drove in his second run of the season. On the mound, RHP ANDRY LARA held the Jumbo Shrimp to one run in 4.0 innings, and RHP JACK SINCLAIR turned in a hitless eighth...Rochester used their scheduled off-day Monday to travel back to Rochester for their home opener against Scranton/WB, and will send RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound for his first start of the season...the RailRiders will counter with RHP Yerry De los Santos...

Despite the loss in the finale, the Red Wings picked up a victory in the first series of the season for the second time in the last three years (2024 at SYR).

FAMILIAR FOES: For the sixth time since ESL Ballpark opened its doors to Red Wings fans in 1997, and first time since 2021, Rochester will kick off their home campaign against the Scranton/WB RailRiders...Rochester has gone 3-2 in those games (wins in '03, '11, '16, losses in '97 & '21)...

The Red Wings are in search of their first season series victory against the New York Yankees top affiliate since 2019.

HE'S A GLASS(ER) ACT: In the series finale Sunday afternoon, 2B PHILLIP GLASSER notched the Red Wings only extra-base hit, and multi-hit performance of the day, going 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored...Glasser has played in 14 Triple-A games since his debut on 9/9 in 2025, and has picked up at least one hit in 13 of those games while collecting 21 total...across 26 day games with Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester a season ago, the Canton, Ohio native slashed .323/.435/.469 (31-for-96) with a homer, two triples, and seven doubles.

BULL-DOZED: Coming out of the bullpen Sunday afternoon, RHP ANDRY LARA limited the Jumbo Shrimp to one earned on four hits across 4.0innings while striking out four and walking one...this marked the first time Lara has turned in at least 4.0 innings of work while allowing one or fewer earned at the Triple-A level since 4/11/2025 at Scranton/WB...RHP JACK SINCLAIR followed suit in the eighth inning, and struck out a pair while walking one through a hitless frame...

Lara now has 400 strikeouts in his MiLB career.

Sinclair has held opponents out of the run column in 14 of his last 16 appearances with Rochester, dating back to 5/26/2025 vs. COL.

SWEET LUIS: RHP LUIS PERALES got the start for Rochestrer in the series finale against Jacksonville, allowing one earned run over 2.1 innings of work, surrendering three walks and two hits while tacking on a punchout...Perales, who spent the majority of the 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, reached triple digits on the radar gun for the first time in his Triple-A career, logging pitches at 100.2, 100.3, and 100.7 MPH...he became the first Red Wing pitcher since 2023 to throw at least 100.0 MPH multiple times in the same outing.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2023: On this day in 2023, the Rochester Red Wings played their first March game in franchise history against Lehigh Valley...the Red Wings fell, 8-7, in 10 innings, despite three hits from RF STONE GARRETT and CF CODY WILSON, and a triple off the bat of 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN ...the game marked the first time Rochester opened the season at home since 2018, and the first time a home opener went to extra innings since 2014.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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