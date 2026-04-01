Toledo Triumphs over Syracuse for First Win of Season

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Toledo Mud Hens (1-3) earned their first win of the 2026 season at the Syracuse Mets (2-2) on Tuesday, March 31. The game was completed after 7-innings due to rain.

In game 1 of a 3-game series vs. the Mets, the Mud Hens did not hold back. All 5 runs came in the first inning. Wenceel Pérez started the game by drawing a walk to reach base, Max Clark singled to reach first and Pérez to second. Jace Jung walked to shift all runners over a base, leaving them loaded for the next batter. A sharp ground ball from Cruz earned a 2RBI and allowed Perez and Clark to snag the first 2 runs of the game. (2-0) An RBI single from Max Anderson allowed Jung to score. (3-0) Cruz put up another run from Corey Julks' forceout, followed quickly by a huge double from Gage Workman to get Julks home for a 5-point lead.

Three pitching challenges were presented the first inning, one of which came from the Mets that saved them from an additional Hens walked in run.

Ricky Vanasco and the Toledo defense held the opponent scoreless through two. Drew Sommers stepped on the mound in the third continuing the shutout by catching two batters swinging.

A Syracuse home run brought in the first and only run of the game in the fourth, where Sommers finished out his day with 3 total strikeouts. Burch Smith and Konnor Pilkington took a turn at mound as well, allowing no runs and only 1 hit the remainder of the game. (5-1)

The game was concluded after 7-innings due to rain, and the Mud Hens walk away with the victory.

Toledo looks to build momentum moving forward as game 2 of the series at Syracuse is set to start at 1:05p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Notables

D. Sommers - 2.0 IP, 1H, 0R, 2K

T. Cruz - 1/2, 1R, 2RBI, 1BB

W. Pérez - 1/2, 1R, 2BB







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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