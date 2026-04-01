Esmerlyn Valdez Homers as Indians Drop Series Opener
Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Pittsburgh Pirates No. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Esmerlyn Valdez launched his first home run of the 2026 season, but the Indianapolis Indians offense was held to one run as they dropped the series opener 3-1 against the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Huntington Park.
Valdez's second-inning home run gave the Indians (0-4) a short-lived lead as one of six hits by the team in its first road game of the season. Columbus (3-1) knotted the game on a sacrifice fly by former Indians catcher Dom Nuñez in the bottom half, and a two-run single by Cooper Ingle plated the game-winning run.
Thomas Harrington (L, 0-1) got the start for Indianapolis and surrendered all three Clippers runs in 4.2 innings. Logan Allen dueled him with 5.0 one-run frames and five strikeouts.
Alika Williams continued to rake against Triple-A pitching in his second game of the season, going 2-for-2 with a walk. On the season, he is now 5-for-6 with a pair of RBI.
Konnor Griffin - the top prospect in baseball - has now hit safely in each of his first four Triple-A games with a third-inning double.
The Indians and Clippers continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:15 PM ET at Huntington Park as the MiLB.TV Free Game of the Day. RHP Wilber Dotel will take the mound for the Indians against RHP Trenton Denholm, both to make their season debuts.
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