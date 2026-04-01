Holliday Gets Two Hits In Road Opener

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







MEMPHIS, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (2-2) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (4-0), 10-5, on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Both teams totaled five home runs in the Tides road opener of the season.

Jackson Holliday led the offense with two hits on the night, as he continued his MLB Rehab Assignment. His first hit was an RBI single in the third inning, and laced a double to finish off his night late in the game.

José Barrero and Jhonkensy Noel were the two Tides to homer in tonight's loss, each of which were their first of the season. Noel joined Holliday as the other Tide to have multiple hits in the loss. Cade Povich made his season debut as the starter, striking out eight batters.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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