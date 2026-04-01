Bats Walk off with Incredible 8-7 Win
Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
Rece Hinds gave the Louisville Bats an 8-7 win with a walk-off home run, capping an incredible ninth inning comeback to propel the Bats to a 4-0 start to the season for the first time since 2001.
The I-Cubs struck early, as Justin Dean connected on a leadoff home run off Brandon Leibrandt on the second pitch of the game. Kevin Alcantara doubled the lead with Iowa's second home run of the inning.
The Bats hit a pair of homers of their own, solo shots from JJ Bleday and Michael Toglia, to get back into the game. But each time they got closer, the Cubs responded. Trailing 4-2 in the fifth, the Bats stormed back on a two-run triple from Rece Hinds to tie the game and an error from the Iowa catcher allowed Hinds to score the go-ahead run.
In his first game with the Bats since 2024, Leibrandt allowed four runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings, striking out three in a no-decision. From there, it was a battle of the bullpens. Sam Benschoter tossed 1.2 clean innings for the Bats. But Kyle Nicolas' Bats debut was spoiled as the Cubs plated the tying run in the seventh. Trevor Kuncl held the tie in the eighth.
But in the ninth, Iowa took the lead on a two-run homer from Hayden Cantrelle off Bats closer Zach Maxwell (W, 1-0). In the bottom half, the Bats stormed back again. Edwin Arroyo tied the game with a two-run homer, setting the stage for Hinds' second walk-off hit in four games.
Next Game: Wednesday, April 1, 12:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (0-0, 0.00) vs. I-Cubs RHP Connor Noland
Promos: Wednesday's game is Senior Day, with half price tickets available for fans ages 55 and older. In addition, seniors are welcome to stay after the game for a stroll around the bases.
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