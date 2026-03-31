Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester Postponed
Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tuesday afternoon's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Rochester Red Wings at ESL Ballpark was postponed due to rain.
The RailRiders and Red Wings will open their series at 4:05 P.M. on Wednesday, April 1, with a single game. Tuesday's rainout will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 3, beginning at 1:05 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues this nine-game road trip through Sunday and returns to PNC Field one week from tonight to host the Durham Bulls. Find tickets and promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
2-1
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