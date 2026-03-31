SWB RailRiders Game Notes- March 31, 2026

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-1) at Rochester Red Wings (2-1)

March 31, 2026 | Game 4 | Road Game 4 | ESL Ballpark | First Pitch 4:05 P.M.

RH Yerry De Los Santos (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Riley Cornelio (No Record)

LAST TIME OUT- BUFFALO, NY (March 29, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field on Sunday afternoon, winning game one 5-4 in ten innings before dropping game two 7-3.

In game one, the RailRiders opened the scoring with a run in the top of the third on a Spencer Jones RBI knock, but the Bisons leveled the game in the home half of the inning on a sac fly. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two in the fourth. Ernesto Martinez Jr. doubled, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch for a 2-1 edge. Jasson Dominguez singled home Ali Sanchez to extend the advantage. Buffalo evened the score in the fifth when two runs scored on an error charged to Martinez Jr. Both teams were held in check in the sixth and seventh, and then once again in the eighth. Dominguez drove in a second run with a single in the top of the ninth, but the Bisons again countered to even the game at 4-4. In the tenth, Max Schuemann doubled home Oswaldo Cabrera for a 5-4 lead. Danny Watson retired all three batters he faced in the bottom half to seal the win.

Yankees' #2 prospect Carlos Lagrange notched three strikeouts over four innings in his Triple-A debut. Yovanny Cruz (1-0) worked two innings for the win while Watson earned the save in his level debut. Jorge Acala (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons. Five players had multi-hit games for the RailRiders, paced by three hits and two runs batted in from Dominguez.

In game two, Jones kick-started the offense with his first home run of the season, a 394-foot drive to the bullpens in right. Yanquiel Fernandez doubled the lead with a second-inning solo home run, his second of the season. Buffalo cut into the deficit with a run on a wild pitch in the third and took the lead with six runs in the fourth, keyed by two Scranton/Wilkes-Barre errors and run-scoring hits from Riley Tirotta and Josh Kasevich for a 7-2 advantage. The RailRiders got a run back in the fifth on an RBI groundout, capping the scoring. Deveraux Harrison (1-0) earned the win with three innings of relief while Dom Hamel (0-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs, five earned, on six hits over 3.2 innings.

E TO THE RAILRIDERS- SWB has made an error in each of their first three games of the season. Despite making two on Opening Day, the team was victorious 8-0. SWB also recorded one miscuse in their 5-4 win on Sunday. But the errors came to haunt them in game number three when their three flubs contributed to their first loiss of the season.

YANQUIEL2- Yanquiel Fernández hit his second home run of the season in game two of the doubleheader on Sunday.. The 23-year-old also hit the RailRiders first one of the season on opening day. Last season he hit 13 home runs with Triple-A Albuquerque and has smacked 78 in his minor league career. Fernández joins the Yankees organization this season after they claimed him off waivers from the Rockies on Feburary 4. New York did designate him for assignment on 2/9 but he cleared and was outrighted to Scranton's roster. The young outfielder did make his Major League debut last season with Colorado where he played in 52 games.

MARTÍNEZ IS MOVING- Ernesto Martínez Jr. has the RailRiders first steal of the summer. In game one of the doubleheader, he doubled to get aboard, stole second, and then was able to score on a wild pitch. The 26-year-old has swiped over 15 bases in three different seasons in his career with 30 being the most in one summer back in 2021.

BULLPEN BEST- The RailRiders bullpen has been lights out through the first three games. They hold a 0.73 ERA with one win and one save. The relievers have tossed 12.1 innings allowing just three runs, one earned, on six hits. They have walked seven to their 12 strikeouts. The bullpen ERA is second best in the International League to the Oklahoma City Comets 0.60 earned run average.

EXTRA EXTRA- SWB took the win in their first extra innings game of the season. It was actually supposed to be just seven frames in game one of the doubleheader, but the Bisons and RailRiders were tied at three apiece. Both teams went scoreless in their eighth and each plated a run in the ninth to continue the contest. The RailRiders were able to plate their ghost runner in the 10th inning and shut down Buffalo in the bottom half for their second victory of the season.

DOMÍNGUEZ DINGER - Former top prospect Jasson Domínguez began the season in Triple-A after playing the entirety of last summer in the big leagues. In three games, the switch-hitter has recorded four hits including his first home run of the season. He has driven in three runs while scoring one of his own.

TIS THE SEASON - The RailRiders and the Red Wings will meet up four different times over the course of the season. The teams each get two series on home. What's interesting is that the teams will see each other twice in April but then not again until August and September. SWB has recently had the edge over Rochester with an 11-5 winning record last season. And, the RailRiders are leading 350-280 victories in their all-time competition.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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