Redbirds Announce Premier Partnership with Orion Financial

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds are proud to announce a new partnership with the Orion Financial, becoming the organization's Premier Financial Institution. This collaboration brings together two community-driven organizations committed to creating exceptional experiences and making a meaningful impact across Memphis.

As the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds have been a cornerstone of the city's sports and entertainment landscape since 1998. With four League Championships and a Triple-A National Championship, the Redbirds deliver a tradition of excellence on the field while fostering a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere at AutoZone Park, one of the premier ballparks in the nation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Orion Financial as our Premier Financial Institution," said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "Orion shares our passion for Memphis and our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our fans. Together, we look forward to enhancing what makes Redbirds baseball so special, both inside AutoZone Park and throughout the community."

Through this partnership, Orion Financial will expand its presence at AutoZone Park with branded experiences, community activations, and fan engagement initiatives designed to enhance the game-day experience and deepen connections with Redbirds fans throughout the region.

"At Orion Financial, we believe in the power of community, connection, and shared experiences," said Ashley McDurmon, President & CEO of Orion Financial. "The Memphis Redbirds represent the very best of our city, energy, tradition, and a commitment to bringing people together. We are proud to partner with an organization that not only delivers unforgettable moments on the field but also invests so deeply in the Memphis community."

This partnership reflects Orion Financial's continued investment in Memphis through strategic sponsorships that align with its mission to serve, support, and celebrate the communities it calls home. From youth engagement to cultural experiences, Orion remains focused on building meaningful connections that extend far beyond the field.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, March 31 to begin the 2026 home schedule against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







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