Cosmic Baseball Doubling Down on PNC Field Games

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - After selling out September 12, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Cosmic Baseball are thrilled to announce a second date for the immersive, neon-lit experience! Due to popular demand, the Cosmic Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis will now play two dates, adding a game on September 11, 2026, at PNC Field.

Tickets for the initial date sold out in four hours, so the demand opened the door for this second night. Fans are once again able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets.

"What a showing from our fans!" said RailRiders Team President & GM Shawn Reilly. "This season is shaping up to be one of the most memorable yet. To have our fan base sell out this show-unbelievable! Thanks to Cosmic Baseball for helping bring a second date to PNC Field. This season will be something special."

Fans can watch the Cosmic Baseball Tour at PNC Field by entering the ticket lottery and selecting "Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders" on the dropdown menu. Fans who entered the lottery will be selected at random to purchase their tickets. Those selected will receive a designated time slot to purchase tickets via an email from Cosmic Baseball. RailRiders season ticket members will be given priority seating opportunities.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, black light twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event.

Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the PNC Field tour stop by following @gochilipeppers and @goglowmojis on Instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com.

The RailRiders 2026 season begins this Friday in Buffalo with the home opener against Durham scheduled for April 7 at PNC Field. Single-game and season tickets are available now. For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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