Iowa Gets Walked off in Louisville
Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (1-3) took a late lead in the ninth inning on a go-ahead home run from Hayden Cantrelle but fell to the Louisville Bats by an 8-7 score tonight at Louisville Slugger Field.
The I-Cubs got on the board in the first inning as Justin Dean and Kevin Alcántara each hit solo home runs to take a 2-0 lead. In the second Louisville cut the lead to 2-1 on a solo shot.
Iowa extended their lead to 3-1 in the fourth on a Chas McCormick single but the Bats cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom half on another solo home run.
In the fifth, Cantrelle scored on a pop out to make it 4-2, but Louisville took a 5-4 lead with a three-run frame.
Iowa tied the game in the seventh on a Cantrelle double and took a 7-5 lead in the ninth on Cantrelle's two-run homer. But Edwin Arroyo homered in the ninth for the Bats to make it 7-6 and Rece Hinds hit a two-run walk-off home run to give the Bats the win.
Iowa will play at Louisville on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 11:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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