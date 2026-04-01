Red Wings Home Opener against RailRiders Postponed Tuesday
Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, today's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at ESL Ballpark has been postponed. The two teams will play the Red Wings' home opener tomorrow, Tuesday, April 1. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. and gates will open at 3:00 p.m.
A doubleheader is scheduled for Friday, April 3, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Tickets from today's game can be exchanged at the ESL Ballpark Ticket Office for any game for the rest of the 2026 season.
Tickets for the remaining 2026 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.
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