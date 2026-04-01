Knights Dealt First Loss of the Season in Nashville

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights came up short to the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-3. It was the Knights first loss of the season.

Charlotte started fast with an RBI double by William Bergolla Jr. in the top of the first inning. Nashville was able to limit the damage to a single run and forced the Knights to leave the bases loaded. The Sounds then hit a two-run Home Run in their half of the first frame and never trailed again.

After Bergolla Jr.'s RBI double, the Knights went 0-for-their-final-11 with runners in scoring position, which led to 12 runners left on base. Charlotte was able to push two more runs across in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI fielder's choice and a Sam Antonacci home plate swipe.

Antonacci reached base three times and stole two bases from the leadoff spot. Dustin Harris and Oliver Dunn each tallied a multi-hit game while Tanner Murray worked his way aboard in three of his five plate appearances.

With the Knights down one in the bottom of the fifth, former Knight and current Nashville Sound Greg Jones put the contest out of reach with a two-run triple. Jones later trotted home on a sacrifice fly.

Knights starter Jonathan Cannon struck out six over 4.1 innings of work on the mound. Brandon Eisert, Ben Peoples, and Tyson Miller were all effective out of Charlotte's bullpen.

The Knights and Sounds are back in action on Wednesday evening for Game Two of the six-game series. The first pitch is set for 7:35pm ET.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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