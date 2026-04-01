No Joke, Due to Inclement Weather over Next Few Days, Saints to Move April 1 Game Time up to 1:07 p.m.
Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - With potential rain/snow in the forecast beginning tomorrow evening and inclement weather over the next few days, the St. Paul Saints are moving the time of their Wednesday, April 1 game against the Worcester Red Sox from 6:37 p.m. to 1:07 p.m. The teams meet just this week and in an attempt to get in as many of the six games as possible, the two teams, and the league, agreed this was the best course of action.
Fans who had tickets for Wednesday's game, and are no longer able to attend, will receive a ticket exchange in their account (found under the exchange tab of their ticket portal) equal to the price of their ticket. Fans that purchased tickets in person will need to redeem their tickets in person at the box office to a future 2026 Saints regular season game. Box office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For further questions, fans can contact the Saints office at 651-644-6659.
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