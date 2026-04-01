Late Offense Propels Bisons Past Omaha 6-4 Tuesday Night

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







PAPILLION, NE - A pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning proved to be the difference in the Buffalo Bisons 6-4 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night at Werner Park. It was Buffalo's first victory in Omaha since the 1997 season.

CJ Van Eyk pitched the first four innings in his season debut for the Bisons. The right hander allowed a run in the bottom of the first inning on a two-out double by Luca Tresh. However, Van Eyk would strike out five while giving up six hits and one run across his four-inning start.

The Bisons would answer after falling behind Omaha 1-0 after an inning. Eloy Jimenez led off the top of the second inning with a walk against Ryan Ramsey. Charles McAdoo would replace Jimenez at first base on a fielder's choice. McAdoo and Riley Tirotta would each score on Brandon Valenzuela's two-run single to left field that gave Buffalo a one-run lead. Tirotta reached base on a hit by a pitch before scoring a run that made it 2-1 Buffalo.

Jonatan Clase launched his first home run of the season in the top of the third inning to extend the Bisons lead to 3-1 in the top of the third inning. The home run to left field was also the first home run for Buffalo's offense of the year.

McAdoo's second base hit of the night helped advance the lead to 4-1 for Buffalo in the top of the fifth inning. The RBI triple scored Jimenez after the Omaha right fielder lost the ball in the lights and could not catch the fly ball. The two-out triple was the second extra-base hit for McAdoo and his first career Triple-A RBI.

The Storm Chasers would get a run back in the bottom of the sixth inning to trim their deficit to two runs. Elias Diaz hit a double off of Yariel Rodriguez and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored thanks to a Kevin Newman RBI base hit to left field. Newman's first RBI of the season cut the Bisons lead to 4-2 through six.

Buffalo added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning to extend the lead to four over the Storm Chasers. Valenzuela drew a walk against reliever Mason Black, while Josh Rivera lined a single to center field to put two aboard for Yohendrick Piñango. The right fielder drove a two-run double to center field for a 6-2 Bisons lead.

Omaha would mount a ninth inning rally but left the tying run in the batter's box. Newman and John Rave would both score thanks to an error with one out in the ninth inning. An errant throw allowed Rave to reach base and score Newman from second, cutting Buffalo's lead to 6-3. An RBI groundout by Michael Massey made it a 6-4 game, that is as close as the Storm Chasers would get. Chase Lee was able to recover and secure the final out of the game.

Adam Macko was credited with his first victory of the season. The left-hander worked one and one-third innings of scoreless relief, striking out a pair. Rodriguez and Lee combined to work the final three and two-third innings to preserve the win.

The Bisons and Omaha will meet on Wednesday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. EDT first pitch scheduled from Werner Park. Josh Fleming will start and make his Bisons debut on the mound. You can listen to all the action on The Bet 1520, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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