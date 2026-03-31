Sounds Begin 2026 Home Schedule at First Horizon Park Tonight

Published on March 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the 2026 home opener on Tuesday, March 31 against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The first home series of the season features the return of all daily promotions, three gate giveaways, and two fireworks shows. Gates for Tuesday's home opener will open at 5:30 with special pregame festivities including a ceremonial first pitch from Freddie O'Connell, Mayor of the Metropolitan Government and Davidson County, a color guard featuring the Mt. Juliet High School Marine Corps JROTC, and a national anthem performance by Gina Venier.

The start of the home slate begins with postgame fireworks presented by Fox 17 after the final out Tuesday night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates for the home opener will receive a 2026 Sounds Tour T-shirt as the first of 33 total giveaways planned for the season. Winning Wednesday and 1,000 2026 Schedule Concert Posters await fans on Wednesday night. The first Throwback Thursday of the season features Music Bingo on its new night along with the introduction of $4 bratwurst and $5 NÜTRL Vodka Seltzers to go along with all other drink specials every Thursday throughout the season. The second fireworks show of the series happens with the first of 13 Friday Fireworks to get the weekend started. The fun continues with Hit City Saturday, and the third and final giveaway of the opening series takes place with a University of Tennessee themed Shootaround basketball-style Halfzip for College Night and the tip-off of Final Four Weekend. The opening home series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day on April 5 and postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon Bank. Be sure to get to the ballpark early for player autographs on the concourse when gates open at noon and be in your seats as the Easter Bunny tosses out a ceremonial first pitch.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

- 2026 Home Opener

- Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

- Postgame Fireworks presented by Fox 17 News

- 2026 Nashville Sounds Tour T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Wednesday, April 1 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

- Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

- 2026 Nashville Sounds Schedule Concert Poster Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

- Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

o If the Sounds win, all fans are invited to round the bases postgame.

- Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, April 2 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

o Go retro with the Sounds and Budweiser on Thursdays with throwback uniforms and drink specials at the concession stands. Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

- Music Bingo presented by Pepsi for the first 500 fans and a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

Friday, April 3 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Fireworks Friday - Kickoff the start of the weekend with the Sounds and watch the Nashville skyline light up with postgame fireworks.

Saturday, April 4 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

- UT Shootaround Halfzip Giveaway presented by First Horizon Bank (First 1,000 fans)

- Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live entertainment by DJ Qoldplay under the guitar scoreboard from gates open at 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

- College Night / Final Four Weekend - Show off your school pride and celebrate the start of Final Four Weekend out at the ballpark with the Sounds.

Sunday, April 5 vs. Charlotte - 1:05 p.m.

- Easter Sunday - with an appearance and ceremonial first pitch by the Easter Bunny

- Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

- Player Autographs on the concourse starting at 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Family Funday with postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon Bank







International League Stories from March 31, 2026

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